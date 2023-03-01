Man, 32, dies in crash south of Cranbrook; police calling for witnesses

A 32-year-old man has died after a crash along Highway 3 south of Moyie on the weekend.

BC Highway Patrol announced Wednesday (March 1) that the Sunday crash was between a Subaru and a commercial tractor trailer at about 4:45 p.m.

“The initial investigation has found that the southbound Subaru lost control on snowy roads rotating into the oncoming commercial vehicle,” investigators said.

The front passenger in the Subaru died at the scene, while the driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

“The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.”

Highway 3 was closed following the crash until Monday morning.

BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook is continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including dashcam footage around the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

