Major wreck closes Hwy 16 at Woodmere Rd

Traffic being rerouted, expect delays until at least 4 p.m.

Drive BC is reporting a wreck on Hwy 16 near Woodmere Rd.

Travellers between Smithers and Telkwa can expect delays or to be rerouted until at least 4 p.m.

Meanwhile SD54 is alerting parents of changes to the school bus schedule.

“All Students that would normally get on Bus #5 are to load on Bus #1,” the district tweeted.

“Parents for students that have been contacted can pick up their kids at the Telkwa Village office. Parents not contacted can pick up their kids at the Telkwa Elementary School. Bus 23 has been cancelled.

“Bus 1 will go as far as Vanhorn Frontage Rd.”

More to come.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?
Next story
Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

Just Posted

Major wreck closes Hwy 16 at Woodmere Rd

Traffic being rerouted, expect delays until at least 4 p.m.

Minor parties scramble to get candidates nominated for Stikine

Taylor wants to be Christian Heritage Party candidate, Repen makes bid to represent Rural BC Party

Local M.D. urges keeping social bubbles to six

“This situation is happening in our own communities:” Dr. Kate Niethammer

Cullen confirmed as B.C. NDP candidate for Stikine despite party’s equity policy

Former Tahltan Central Government President Annita McPhee said the process made her feel “abused”

Who is or may be running in Stikine in the provincial election

Cullen nomination sparks controversy over NDP equity policy

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, but it didn’t happen

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Most Read