Colin Lyons, owner of Lyons Landscaping out of Kamloops, plants a tree at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue on July 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Colin Lyons, owner of Lyons Landscaping out of Kamloops, plants a tree at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue on July 22. (Thom Barker photo)

Main Street re-landscaping gets back on track

Favourable weather has allowed crews to start catching up

Despite being set back by a couple of weeks by unseasonably rainy weather, the owner of the Kamloops landscaping company redoing Main Street says they are more or less on track to meet council’s completion estimate of the middle of August.

“We didn’t really set a complete target because we wanted to make sure we were affable with the businesses as much as we could,” said Colin Lyons. “Our preference would have (been) come in and just shut the whole thing down and give us the whole place, but when you’re going two blocks and a time and really trying to make sure the businesses can stay open, I think it’s been going pretty good; lots of good feedback.”

He figures they have made up about four or five days since the weather improved.

READ MORE: Re-landscaping of Main Street’s budget increases

The project recently saw a budget increase of $100,000 — to be financed out of the town’s Northern Capital Planning Grant — because of frost damage to irrigation lines.

“If any of us could have the perfect genie and see what’s underground and knew what’s underground, we’d all be better estimators, but we’re still estimating,” he said. “When you hit those hidden things that are underground … you’ve got a 40-year-old streetscape, with 40-year-old irrigation and parts just pull apart, we really had to chase the problem further to make sure you guys aren’t left with a worse problem when we leave.”

Lyons estimates the new landscaping should be good for the next 40 years with a bit of a caveat.

“If it’s maintained and cared for by everybody, resealing, cleaning things, keeping them up to date, having an arborist to really prune and take care of your trees to keep them in proper shape and really looking after the landscape, 40 years seems to be about the average.”

Residents won’t have to wait nearly that long, though, to enjoy the new look of Main Street, Lyons said.

“It looks small right now, but give it two years,” he said. “Once you see this in two years, it’ll really be impressive.”

Meanwhile, the town may have earned another convert.

“I love Smithers, I had no idea, I’ve drove through here and been here a couple of times just for days, but if I had to pick a place to move, or pick a place to hang my hat, this is definitely in the top three,” Lyons said.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cariboo group relaunches services for pregnant people with substance use disorders
Next story
Pence’s security detail wanted to call family members, fearing for their lives Jan. 6

Just Posted

Colin Lyons, owner of Lyons Landscaping out of Kamloops, plants a tree at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue on July 22. (Thom Barker photo)
Main Street re-landscaping gets back on track

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock) Police are looking for key witnesses to an incident with a pickup truck that left a man dead west of Houston. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Probe continues into man’s death July 16 on Hwy 16 near Houston

Zane Testawich, Acting Sergeant with the Conservation Officer Service, wants out-of-province hunters and anglers to know the rules, or their catch may be confiscated like one on July 20, along Highway 16 in between Terrace and Prince Rupert. (Photo: supplied)
Numerous violations result in $4,500 fines for four anglers visiting North Coast

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in Terrace, police confirm