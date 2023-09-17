UPDATED: Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded north of Vancouver Island on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A third minor earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today.

Earthquakes Canada says a 4.0 magnitude quake was registered around 8:20 a.m. local time.

It followed a 5.5 magnitude quake recorded at 4:30 a.m. and another 4.2 magnitude quake recorded about an hour and a half earlier near the same location.

The epicentre of the third quake was 185 kilometres west of Port Hardy, north of Vancouver Island.

The agency says it is currently monitoring a swarm of earthquakes far off the coast of northern Vancouver Island.

There are no reports of any damage from today’s quakes and the agency says no tsunami is expected.

The agency says there have been more than 30 quakes since Sept. 14, though none have been felt, and the largest recorded magnitude is 5.5.

The Canadian Press

