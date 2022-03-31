Luke Smith wins a nation wide award from Sobey’s for his community engagement

Several Sobey managers, and Smithers Safeway employees look on as Luke Smith was surprised with a box full of presents including gourmet foods, and an iPad, as part of Smith being recognized for his outstanding achievements in Community Engagements, one of Sobey companies core values. (Deb Meissner photo)

Local resident Luke Smith has won a Sobey’s national award as an employee of Smithers Safeway for his outstanding dedication and work in the community.

Smithers Safeway manager Derrick Huttema submitted Smith’s nomination last year and recently learned Smith had won one of only four awards handed out in B.C.

“We are thrilled for Luke, and very proud of his achievements,” said Huttema.

To become a recipient an employee needs to be nominated by someone from their home store, and all nominees are reviewed by a panel of board members of the Sobey Corporation.

The award recognizes employees who exemplify one of the company’s four core values: Customer driven, people powered, community engaged and results oriented.

“Sobey’s as a corporation has more than 144,000 employees, so for Luke to be nominated and win, makes all of us very proud,” said Stacy Kucheran, Sobey operations director for central B.C.

Sobey’s human resources official Adelia Kent was on hand to present the award on behalf of Sobey’s.

In part, Smith’s nomination reads:

“Every year Luke picks a charitable cause and works to raise money himself for that cause. This year Luke managed to raise over $10,000 for various B.C. cancer charities. He also spent the year growing out his hair and as part of his donation drive he cut off and donated over 13 inches of his hair to a charity that makes wigs for cancer patients. His efforts this year resulted in Luke being recognized by the Smithers Chamber of Commerce with their Citizen/Volunteer of the Year award. In addition, he was one of the nominees for the customer service awards.”

Smith’s dad was also on hand to watch his son be presented with the award.

“We are very proud of Luke in all that he does. He works hard, he gives back to his community and he’s just an amazing person, without a mean streak in his body. He will help anyone, anytime. For him to be recognized like this is just amazing on Sobey’s behalf and from Safeway. It is very special,” Rod Smith said.

“For Safeway to hire Luke with his unique abilities, is wonderful for our community. It is not about hiring folks with disabilities, it’s about hiring people with many special and unique abilities,” Smith continued.

For his part Luke Smith said he was very shocked and surprised at the nomination and the award, but very pleased. “I had no idea, so this is really fun.”

Luke Smith was recognized as one of four recipients in B.C. for being an outstanding employee, and his exemplary work in Community Engagements. (Deb Meissner photo)

Left to right: Stacy Kucheran (Director of Operations Central B.C.), Luke Smith, Derrick Huttema, (Store Manager Smithers Safeway), Jordana Wilcock (Safeway Corporation), and Adelia Kent, (Human Resource Business Partner) (Deb Meissner photo)