Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. and one in Ontario will split the pot

At least one lucky British Columbian has hit the jackpot.

But they will have to share it with someone from Ontario.

After going unclaimed for weeks, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won. One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the grand prize, each taking $35 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in B.C., 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

—The Canadian Press