15-year-old stabbed in targeted Lower Mainland incident

Victim in stable condition after assault on grounds of McCloskey Elementary Wednesday night

A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after what police believe was a targeted stabbing in North Delta Wednesday night.

According to a press release, Delta police responded to a stabbing on the grounds of McCloskey Elementary School at 9:40 p.m. on April 12.

Officers on scene provided first aid to a youth with stab wounds, who was later transferred to a local hospital. The youth is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigators have determined the victim was targeted, police say there is no known connection to any other high-profile assaults in the Lower Mainland involving youth.

Further, while the incident occurred on school grounds, there is no connection to the school.

DPD officers will be in the area today (Thursday) to continue the investigation and collect any available video.

Police are asking for drivers with dash camera video shot in the area of 116th Street and 80th Avenue between 9:20 and 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night, residents who live near McCloskey and have security or doorbell cameras, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around the time of the assault, to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2023-8339.

Wednesday night’s stabbing comes 24 hours after 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on a Route 503 bus in the 9900-block of King George Blvd. in Surrey. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over that investigation.

Bespflug is Surrey’s fifth homicide victim so far this year and was the second stabbing on a bus in Surrey this month.

READ MORE: Police hunt for Ethan Bespflug’s killer after Surrey teen fatally stabbed on bus

Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP said police have no reason to suspect Tuesday’s stabbing was “in any way connected” to a man’s throat being slashed — also on a Route 503 bus — at Fraser Highway and 148 Street on April 1.

That earlier stabbing resulted in the suspect, Abdul Aziz Kawam, being charged with four terrorism-related offences, with Kawam accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State otherwise known as ISIS.

The victim in the April 1 stabbing survived and is now recovering at home.

— with files from Tom Zytaruk

