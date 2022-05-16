The BC Conservation Officer Service has recommended charges against a Lower Mainland man for feeding wildlife. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

Lower Mainland resident allegedly fed bears and coyotes for months

B.C. conservation officers have recommended charges against them

A Lower Mainland resident is facing possible charges for allegedly feeding dangerous wildlife for months.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said they intercepted the person in West Vancouver Friday (May 13), following a tip from the Report all Poachers and Polluters hotline.

The person had allegedly spent months feeding coyotes and bears in the area.

Conservation officers are awaiting approval for charges against the person, but are warning off others in the meantime.

“Illegally feeding or placing attractants to lure dangerous wildlife, such as bears and coyotes, is a dangerous activity and puts both the public and the animal’s welfare at risk,” the service said in a Facebook post Monday (May 16).

Anyone with information is asked to report it to 1-877-952-7277.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Conservation Officer Service to request the name of the accused person.

READ ALSO: 77 young bears killed in 2021, sparking complaint from animal rights group

