Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

Someone is waking up $35 million richer.
Two winning tickets were purchased for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw, and one of them was bought in Kamloops.
The jackpot was $70 million but another ticket bought in Western Canada also had the winning numbers, meaning the pot is split, $35 million for each.
One bonus Maxmillion dollar prize of $1 million was also split, with half going to a ticket that was purchased in the Shuswap area.
In B.C., $1 million winning tickets were also bought in Vancouver and Delta.
People with winning tickets have one year to claim their prize.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.