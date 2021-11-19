Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

The change is an effort to make courts more modernized and accessible

B.C.’s court systems are moving towards becoming more modern in their in-court language.

Announced Nov. 18 as part of updates to policies within B.C.’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Justices will no longer be addressed as “my lady” and “my lord,” instead being called “your ladyship” and “your lordship”

Meanwhile, Justices of the Court of Appeal will be referred to as “Chief Justice”, “Justice”, “Madam Justice”, “Mr. Justice” or, collectively, as “Justices.”

For most non-lawyers, the changes mean little, but for those in the field the changes are receiving some reaction.

“This is an important step in making our courts inclusive and approachable institutions,” David Brown, a labour and employment lawyer, tweeted.

“This approach to honorifics used in the courtroom is much better aligned with gender inclusion, anti-colonialism, and reconciliation,” Dustin Klaudt, co-chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s SOGIC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Animal feed airlift coming to flooded Fraser Valley farms, minister says
Next story
Kitwanga continues campaign to build emergency services building

Just Posted

Kitwanga and area residents want to construct an emergency services building to replace an older structure now housing the community's ambulance. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association)
Kitwanga continues campaign to build emergency services building

A truck plows Greig Ave. in Terrace during a snow storm Nov. 17, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy rain and snowfall forecast for northwest B.C.

Bunkhouse for people living in tents in Veterans Park in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
VIDEO: Bunkhouse for unsheltered people replaces tents in Veterans Peace Park

Northern Health continues to report high amounts of COVID-19 throughout the region. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Northern Health enhanced restrictions extended indefinitely