Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Lena Rousseau presents a legislative building staffer with a letter intended for John Horgan concerning Fairy Creek. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Indigenous artist Alex Taylor (left) in front of his mural painted today: "Worth More Standing." (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Demonstrators in front of the Ministry of the Environment. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Demonstrators in front of the Ministry of the Environment. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Shiloh Underwood makes closing remarks at today's protest for Fairy Creek. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Alex Taylor's mural: "Worth More Standing." (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)

A crowd of around two dozen Fairy Creek advocates marched on the BC Legislature building in protest of the injunction order allowing police to remove those at anti-logging blockades.

The demonstration began in front of the Ministry of Environment at 8 a.m., blocking Superior Street to traffic by noon. At 12:15 p.m. the group moved their voices and banners down the center of Menzies Street to the front steps of the legislature.

The rally was against the injunction granted in April by the B.C. Supreme Court to Teal-Cedar Projects. The RCMP has only recently begun to enforce the injunction and remove those blockading Teal-Cedar from accessing Fairy Creek watershed, where the company has provincial rights to harvest.

RELATED STORY: RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek Watershed blockade

RELATED STORY: Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

RELATED STORY: LETTER: Moratorium needed on old-growth logging

During Thursday’s demonstration, Asiyah Robinson was one of five youths to deliver a letter intended for Premiere John Horgan. The enforcement of the injunction is “the perpetuation of the same system that brought residential schools and the ‘60s scoop,” Robinson said. “We’re making sure you’re not making the same mistakes that you’ve apologized for.”

Activist Shilod Underwood made the demonstration’s closing remarks: “Know when you leave here today that this is a matter of sovereignty, and a matter of Indigenous jurisdiction … Leave here today understanding that Indigenous sovereignty is the sustainable solution.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaWest Shore

Previous story
Impatience, lack of clarity as clock ticks on AstraZeneca expiry date
Next story
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

Interior News Editorial
EDITORIAL: A pet is a lifetime commitment

Tons of people are getting pets during the pandemic, some for the first time

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

Quick Eats is a popular summer food destination that has served Telkwa for the last 10 years. (Contributed photo)
Telkwa raises seasonal vendor fees; Quick Eats back at Flagpole Park

Popular food truck returns to same location after May long weekend with hike in fees/rent

Comox Valley medical clinics are all open, including the availability to book face-to-face care (i.e. for a physical examination) as per your clinic’s protocol (most clinics operate a “virtual care first” policy). ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Northern Health launches virtual primary care clinic

Northerners without a family physician or nurse practitioner will now have access to primary care

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Most Read