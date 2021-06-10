Locals lovin’ Local and Lovin’ It contest

Rebecca Morris fans out the 500 Bulkley Valley Bucks she won in the May edition of the Local and Lovin’ It photo contest. (Grant Harris photo)

The sponsors of a Local And Lovin’ It Photo Contest are very pleased with the results so far.

Grant Harris, publisher of contest sponsor The Interior News along with co-sponsor Bulkley Valley Insurance Services, explained the 12-month affair was designed to support area businesses.

“The whole idea of the contest was to encourage people to shop local and to give something back to the retail community,” he explained. “It’s been a pretty tough period as we all know and we were thinking 500 dollars that you could spend at any of these merchants is a pretty darn good deal.”

Each month, the contest asks community members to send in themed photos to be entered into a draw to win 500 Bulkley Valley Bucks.

In April the theme was Easter and in May it was Mother’s Day. This month it is father’s day.

“Already, we’ve had a great response for June, for Father’s Day,” Harris said.

The bucks can be used to purchase anything from 67 participating merchants from Kitwanga to Houston. They have no cash value.

Contest details, including a list of merchants can be found on The Interior News website under contests or by visiting the participating businesses.



