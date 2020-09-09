Local MDs call for continued vigilance

In their latest update, doctors say we can return to a more normal life as long as people cooperate

With the feeling of Fall in the air, and Labour Day rolling by, summer is coming to an end. Students are heading back to school, businesses are returning to a new normal, and the medical system is preparing for the upcoming influenza season in the middle of a pandemic.

Firstly, we would like to thank you and congratulate everyone on their efforts over the last six months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the community’s support of maintaining physical distancing, hand washing and limiting interactions to essentials, the case numbers in our community would have been much higher. Although it has been a long trying time, the struggle is not over. Over the last four weeks, the case numbers in BC and Northern Health have been steadily increasing.

The rising case numbers mean that we must continue to be as vigilant as we were in the past. It means shopping smartly, postponing large gatherings and functions, continuing to maintain physical distances, washing our hands and wearing masks when you know you are going to be in contact with many people. These should be the ongoing protocol in our daily lives.

THE LATEST: B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

This school year is shaping up to be nothing like any of us have experienced before. Students and families that are choosing to return are looking at a system of new rules to better protect our children, teachers and families.

For families that are choosing to learn from home, it means another long haul of potential isolation and change.

For many students, this return will mean wearing a mask or choosing to wear a mask even if not mandated. It is a pause in sharing snacks, giving hugs and indoor gatherings within the school. The learning of our children is our future and it is important for them to return in a safe manner in order to keep schools open. The plans in each school are for the safety of the children and the teachers, as well as ensuring that learning continues.

The return of schools means that as of this week our family “bubbles” will have drastically increased from a handful of people, to dozens of people, and few degrees of separation between those. The potential for COVID-19 to quickly spread is possible. However, it’s spread is something we can contain, if we follow guidelines.

Up-to-the-minute local, regional, national and international coverage of COVID-19 at interior-news.com

This may mean declining gatherings outside of school or limiting them to families that are a part of your school cohort. It means staying home and keeping your children home if they are sick. And, as always, washing our hands, maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible, or if you will be in contact with others for a prolonged period. These are some of the key criteria that have led to successfully combating the disease thus far.

The studies have consistently shown that wearing a mask, including non-medical masks, decreases the spread of COVID-19, and if everyone is wearing a mask, the risk of spread is very low. It has been noted that more and more people in the community are wearing masks while in public. Thank you.

Wearing a mask is not an easy thing at first. It can be uncomfortable, cause your ears to hurt, cause your glasses to fog and it can feel quite foreign. Believe us, we know. Also, believe us that it gets easier and you quickly get use to having it on. Like anything new, this takes practice. So please start wearing your mask when indoors and physical distancing is not possible.

We understand that the last six months have been a challenge. However, this fight to control COVID-19 is not over. With the steadily high case numbers presenting daily in this province and the rest of Canada, it is now more important than ever to not be reckless with your own safety or the safety of others.

This virus has demonstrated time and again how one person’s actions can affect countless others. We should also expect to see more restrictions being enforced again, temporarily, until the province regains control over the cases again. Be smart about your own activities, be respectful to yourself and others regarding safety, and keep up with the ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID 19.

Thank you,

Dr Kate Niethammer

Dr Justin Flynn

Dr Darren Jakubec


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Next story
BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Just Posted

Local MDs call for continued vigilance

In their latest update, doctors say we can return to a more normal life as long as people cooperate

MP Taylor Bachrach shares Labour Day thoughts

Many front-line workers underpaid, undervalued, Bachrach says

Morkel captures Northern Men’s Open

Seesaw head-to-head battle with past champion comes down to birdies on the 54th hole

Houston mayor named to group working on Wet’suwet’en rights and title

Stems from initial agreement struck earlier this year

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

Most Read