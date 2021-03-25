Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines while vaccination program proceeds. (File photo)

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines while vaccination program proceeds. (File photo)

Local MD Update: A year of COVID-19

Smithers doctors urge getting vaccinated, but staying the course in the meantime

As we pass the one year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s take a moment to reflect on the changes and struggles endured. Let’s also start looking forward to the future.

Smithers began it’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week and started vaccinating our community members over 70, in an age-based approach. If you or someone you know is over 70 and have not signed up to be vaccinated, please do.

The rollout in Northern health communities is different then the rest of the province, so please continue to listen to the local news and go to the Northern Health website for the latest information. The information can be found here and the number to call to book appointments is 844-255-7555.

This vaccination clinic is currently being run out of Coast Mountain College Campus. If you have any questions about the vaccination please discuss it with your family doctor or visit the website above.

Although, this is an exciting more forward, we are not in the clear. Our local numbers from last week are significantly up compared to the week before at 19 cases between March 14 and 20.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert has reached 85% vaccination mark

Cases in the province continue to rise, with the daily numbers the highest they have been since January. The communities to the west of us have been hit hard with COVID outbreaks and we must continue to do everything we can to avoid similar happening in Smithers. This means following public health guidelines, wearing a mask, washing our hands, social distancing and staying home if we are sick.

With the rising numbers in the Northwest and the lack of bed space to treat these high numbers of sick patients in the Infectious Disease Unit in Terrace, Bulkley Valley District Hospital is in the process of creating dedicated COVID beds to accept and care for COVID positive patients requiring hospitalization within Northern Health.

READ MORE: COVID cases spike in Smithers Local Health Area with 19 from March 14 – 20

Over the last few weeks, doctors at Bulkley Valley District Hospital have been caring for COVID positive patients within our hospital and there will now be a designated beds to treat these patients, while protecting other patients and workers in the hospital.

Again we continue to stress following public health guidelines of wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, staying home if sick and limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people. This is how we have brought our numbers under control before and this is how we will continue to combat this virus.

Over the last year the global medical community has been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. Currently there are no approved medications for patients in the community to treat this virus. However, the Centres for Disease Control in BC and Canada continue to look at the evidence for all options for COVID treatment, including hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, ivermectin and many others.

Unfortunately, so far there are very few treatments proven to be helpful other than prevention with vaccines. As with everything involving this novel virus we are always learning.

The British Columbia COVID-19 Therapeutics Committee (CTC) meets weekly to discuss the most current research on the use of therapies in the management of COVID19. Here is a link.

Again, thank you for all the efforts done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the support shown to all of the frontline workers.

Bulkley Valley Medical Group


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report
Next story
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Just Posted

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines while vaccination program proceeds. (File photo)
Local MD Update: A year of COVID-19

Smithers doctors urge getting vaccinated, but staying the course in the meantime

David Stam, 52, is the managing director of Foundry Terrace. He moved to the northwest after a lengthy career in youth justice and social services in Ontario. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Voices | Staying young by supporting youth

David Stam, 52, was shy and anxious when he was young, and… Continue reading

Robert Dickson from his days as a volunteer firefighter. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Former Houston fire chief publishes book about firefighting

A biography that tells tales of his 40 years of firefighting

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN’s Parks and Trail Service establishment progresses

Has adopted bylaws for four areas and allocated grant-in-aid monies

Bobby Tyler Quock.
Police seek help locating Bobby Tyler Quock

Suspect described as 150lb, 5’10” Indigenous man, brown hair, brown eyes and considered dangerous

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After a million masks made in its 1st week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

Most Read