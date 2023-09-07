Local literacy programs getting funding

Adult literacy funding will be going to communities in the Stikine region, according to NDP MLA Nathan Cullen.

The funding, which is from a $3.4 million provincial initiative called the Community Adult Literacy Program (CALP), will support adult literacy across 132 communities this year.

The program can be Indigenous learning-focused, with options of one-on-one classes or small groups for participants to improve numeracy, life skills and employment opportunities, according to CALP.

Smithers Community Services Association – Community Learning Services and Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office – Gitanyow Adult Literacy Program will both receive funding for the upcoming year.

While there can be stigma around accessing adult literacy skills, CALP is crucial to northern communities, according to Cullen.

“As an advocate for adult literacy programs, I’m thrilled with this funding for programs in Gitanyow and Smithers. These programs can, and will, change lives for the better,” Cullen said. “From literacy, numeracy, and digital skills, many people across northern B.C. will have greater opportunities to participate in society thanks to this funding.”

Approximately 4,250 residents across B.C. took part in the program last year, according to CALP.

– With files from Seth Forward