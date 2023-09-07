Local literacy programs getting funding

NDP MLA says expanded adult literacy program will help people build essential skills

Adult literacy funding will be going to communities in the Stikine region, according to NDP MLA Nathan Cullen.

The funding, which is from a $3.4 million provincial initiative called the Community Adult Literacy Program (CALP), will support adult literacy across 132 communities this year.

The program can be Indigenous learning-focused, with options of one-on-one classes or small groups for participants to improve numeracy, life skills and employment opportunities, according to CALP.

Smithers Community Services Association – Community Learning Services and Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office – Gitanyow Adult Literacy Program will both receive funding for the upcoming year.

While there can be stigma around accessing adult literacy skills, CALP is crucial to northern communities, according to Cullen.

“As an advocate for adult literacy programs, I’m thrilled with this funding for programs in Gitanyow and Smithers. These programs can, and will, change lives for the better,” Cullen said. “From literacy, numeracy, and digital skills, many people across northern B.C. will have greater opportunities to participate in society thanks to this funding.”

Approximately 4,250 residents across B.C. took part in the program last year, according to CALP.

– With files from Seth Forward

Previous story
Driftwood School receives funding for indoor plumbing

Just Posted

Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Alicia Taylor intricately blends B.C.’s natural elements with glass artistry, reflecting the region’s profound connection to salmon and local ecosystems. (Contributed photo)
A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Alicia Taylor

Logan Flint of Moose FM is ‘detained’ during the Skateboard Park expansion fundraiser. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Fundraiser for skateboard park expansion raises $30K

Bill Maskiewich, right, presents 2023 Men’s Northern Open champion Scott Rigler with the championship trophy on Sept. 4 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Terrace golfer reclaims Smither men’s golf title

A black bear hangs around just outside of Smithers this summer. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Bear calls up this year