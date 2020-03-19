A number of grocery stores Smithers are offering extended hours to try and make seniors shopping experience less stressful during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Local grocery stores offer extended hours for seniors in face of COVID-19 pandemic

At least two grocery stores in Smithers are offering extended hours

With many stores across the country beginning to offer special extended hours for senior citizens in the face of COVID-19, a number of grocery stores in Smithers are following suit.

In a Facebook post the No Frills in Smithers announced it would be extending its hours for seniors from 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help try and give them a calmer shopping experience during a pandemic that has seen grocery stores experiencing very high levels of foot traffic.

In an emailed response to The Interior News a media relations spokesperson with Save-On Foods confirmed that BV Wholesale will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. before its normal hours of operation to allow seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop in a less hectic environment and allow for social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

READ MORE: Why the feds aren’t closing the door on non-essential businesses

The company also said that the store is not experiencing a widespread shortage of food but added they are “working around the clock to address supply chain challenges the company is facing in getting goods to stores.”

Shoppers Drug Mart has previously said all their locations across Canada will open exclusively for their first hour to seniors and people living with disabilities. The chain will also be offering a 20 per cent discount to seniors during that first hour of operation.

The Interior News reached out to the Smithers Safeway where an individual on the phone said the grocery store did not have any extended hours in place yet but that plans are in the works and an official announcement would be coming soon.

On First Avenue, Nature’s Pantry is asking customers to come in solo versus in groups to help limit the number of people inside at any given time.

On top of the extended hours, many grocery stores in the area are also taking additional precautions, such as enforcing limits on high-demand items like toilet paper, dairy and bottled water.


Coronavirus

