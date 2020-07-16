Groundbreakers Agricultural Association is giving new members a chance to win a local food basket for signing up before Aug. 1. (Facebook photo)

Local food association launches membership drive contest

New members who join Groundbreakers before Aug.1 will have a chance to win a local food basket

Groundbreakers Agricultural Association launches its 2020 membership drive tomorrow with a chance for new members to win a local food basket.

For many people in the Bulkley Valley, the coronavirus pandemic has increased interest in growing, harvesting and eating local food.

In the spring, local seed merchants had trouble keeping up with the demand for seeds and seedlings. There has also been a run on food animals, particularly chickens for both eggs and meat. Lindsay Heer, who operates Robin Creek Dairy near Quick with her husband Janik said the demand for family milk cows has skyrocketed this year.

The local organization founded in 2010 to promote the region’s agricultural economy and sustainable lifestyles based on local food, is offering an added incentive for becoming a member.

As part of its membership drive, Groundbreakers is putting together a door prize basket that will be filled with food from local growers and producers including High Slope Acres, Hugs Organics, Stir Tisanes and others.

“From providing volunteer and educational opportunities, to keeping informed on the latest in local food, Groundbreakers membership is a direct line to the heart and soul of local food in the Bulkley Valley,” said Andrea de Vries, communications coordinator in a press release.

On Aug. 1, a draw will be made and one lucky new member will win the basket.

Membership is by donation (minimum of $10). Donations can be made online at bvgroundbreakers.ca or for more information visit their Facebook page or Nature’s Pantry.

The association offers a number of educational programs, largely directed toward children and teens, including: Groundbreakers Wild (field trips to local forests to learn about wild foods), Kids Dig Food Camp (not offered this year due to COVID-19), Learning Gardens, School Gardens and Youth on Farms (a work placement program through Canada Summer Jobs).

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

Just Posted

Local food association launches membership drive contest

New members who join Groundbreakers before Aug.1 will have a chance to win a local food basket

Air Canada Smithers cancellations extended to end of August

The airline cites like of demand for delay of return to YYD

Walnut Park rebuild on track for September 2021 opening

On top of renovations the new building will contain a daycare with 42 childcare spots

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Four air ambulance flights out of Terrace delayed or cancelled

Pandemic precautions caused nighttime closure of service station providing weather data to pilots

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read