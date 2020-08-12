A group of local businesses presented a new van to Smithers Community Policing, Smither Auxiliary Police, Citizens on Patrol (COP) and the RCMP Aug. 5. Pictured (L - R): RCMP Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie; Bruce Bobick (COP); Glenn Bandstra, dealer principal, Frontier Chrysler; and Richard Ford, Autoplan Specialist for Bulkley Valley Insurance Services. Not represented: Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bandstra Transportation and Randy’s Image Design. (Thom Barker photo)

Local businesses donate van to community policing

The vehicle has a variety of uses, including Citizens on Patrol, victims’ services and D.A.R.E.

Once again, a group of local businesses has gotten together to outfit Smithers Community Policing, Smither Auxiliary Police, Citizens on Patrol and the RCMP with a community policing van.

Frontier Chrysler provided the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with co-sponsorship from Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bandstra Transportation, Bulkley Valley Insurance Services and Randy’s Image Design.

The group has been community policing vehicles for over a decade on a three- to four-year cycle, said Glenn Bandstra, Frontier dealer principal.

“This is the fourth or fifth vehicle, so, we just support the program,” he said. “It’s a great program for the community and our plan is to continue to do so.”

Bruce Bobick, a long-time member of COP, said they are very grateful t0 receive the support.

The van has a number of uses including the community police speed watch program, Citizens on Patrol and victims’ services. The RCMP also use it to conduct their Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) program.


