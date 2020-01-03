Limited visibility, slippery sections on highways, flights cancelled

Snow is expected to continue until tonight

Be careful out there.

Drive BC is reporting moderate to poor driving conditions on highways throughout the region.

The latest update for the Bulkley Valley indicates limited visibility with snow between Moricetown Overhead Bridge and Wakefield Rd for 67.3 km from Witset (Moricetown) to 16 km east of Telkwa. The ministry warns of slippery sections and compact snow.

READ MORE: Limited visibility on Hwy 16 and cancelled flights in Terrace, snow storm warning

Similar conditions are reported for all highways in the area.

Meanwhile, morning flights were cancelled out of Smithers Regional Airport.

As always during snowstorms, Drive BC recommends restricting travel if possible and slowing down. The speed limit is not necessarily what is posted, but what is safe to travel under the conditions.


