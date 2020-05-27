Sandra Schuffert has taken Storytime to Youtube. (Screenshot)

Library accepts returns and offers take out service soon

Book worms can borrow items using the library’s online catalogue

The Smithers Public Library is slowly starting to offer more services as the pandemic starts to slow but the doors won’t be swung wide open just yet.

The Library has started accepting returns this week. All items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in, shelved, or lent to the public.

Starting June 1, patrons will be able to take out books, but not in the traditional way.

People will be able to place holds on items through the library’s online catalogue. Using sanitary procedures, staff will bag them for pick up at their front door Mondays through Saturdays between 12 and 3 p.m. Social distancing procedures will be in place for staff and patrons.

Also, memberships and assistance will available by phone Mondays through Saturdays, also between 12 and 3.

“Our building is so cramped that some services cannot be resumed with social distancing in place, such as browsing, using tables for reading or quiet study, and public computer access,” said Library Director Wendy Wright. “The new Library-Gallery building plan includes many separate rooms for meetings, research, programs and events where we can keep people and activities safely isolated, but this is not possible in our present building. Until then, there is still lots happening at your public library.”

Wright added the Library’s Computer Tutor is working from home, answering questions from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Email your question and phone number to tech@smitherslibrary.ca and Isaac will call you back during his shift.

Also, the adult book discussion group “Book Lovers’ Night Out” has become “Book Lovers’ Night In,” migrating to Zoom and large backyards with social distancing.

Sandra and Pete the Puppet are still recording online storytimes and crafts each week on the Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Don’t forget that community members can use their library cards to borrow thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines without leaving their homes,” added Wright. “Just visit our online catalogue. Sandra and Pete the Puppet have created an easy-to-follow guide on how to download eBooks for beginners or email tech@smitherslibrary.ca and Isaac will walk you though the process.”

CoronavirusSmithers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer
Next story
Fate of two Canadians could be affected by Meng decision: former ambassador

Just Posted

New Salt Boutique the realization of a vision for owner Caroline Marko

Marko combines the rough and the soft in a minimalist, clean airy space

Dr. Bonnie Henry given a Gitxsan name: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Smithers woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Cannabis shop soon to open in Witset

Indigenous Bloom shop to be followed by cannabis cultivation facility in closed down sawmill

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Book will be a fairy tale for kids and benefit those particularly affected by the pandemic

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

Most Read