Library accepts returns and offers take out service soon

The Smithers Public Library is slowly starting to offer more services as the pandemic starts to slow but the doors won’t be swung wide open just yet.

The Library has started accepting returns this week. All items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in, shelved, or lent to the public.

Starting June 1, patrons will be able to take out books, but not in the traditional way.

People will be able to place holds on items through the library’s online catalogue. Using sanitary procedures, staff will bag them for pick up at their front door Mondays through Saturdays between 12 and 3 p.m. Social distancing procedures will be in place for staff and patrons.

Also, memberships and assistance will available by phone Mondays through Saturdays, also between 12 and 3.

“Our building is so cramped that some services cannot be resumed with social distancing in place, such as browsing, using tables for reading or quiet study, and public computer access,” said Library Director Wendy Wright. “The new Library-Gallery building plan includes many separate rooms for meetings, research, programs and events where we can keep people and activities safely isolated, but this is not possible in our present building. Until then, there is still lots happening at your public library.”

Wright added the Library’s Computer Tutor is working from home, answering questions from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Email your question and phone number to tech@smitherslibrary.ca and Isaac will call you back during his shift.

Also, the adult book discussion group “Book Lovers’ Night Out” has become “Book Lovers’ Night In,” migrating to Zoom and large backyards with social distancing.

Sandra and Pete the Puppet are still recording online storytimes and crafts each week on the Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Don’t forget that community members can use their library cards to borrow thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines without leaving their homes,” added Wright. “Just visit our online catalogue. Sandra and Pete the Puppet have created an easy-to-follow guide on how to download eBooks for beginners or email tech@smitherslibrary.ca and Isaac will walk you though the process.”

