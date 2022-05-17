Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments

Changes would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas

The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada.

The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate today to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.

The changes would allow the Canada Border Services Agency to deny entry to, and remove, people who have been sanctioned, and would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas.

Once in force, the amendments would apply to all foreign nationals subject to sanctions by Canada, as well as any accompanying family members.

Since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,000 people from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says banning close associates and key supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime is one of the many ways in which Canada is holding Moscow accountable for its unprovoked aggression.

—The Canadian Press

ImmigrationRussiaUkraine

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Dozens of kittens and 1 ewe rescued from feces-laden B.C. property
Next story
VIDEO: Bird flu hatches conspiracy theories amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department battles a blaze on May 1, that spread from the previous Rose’s Oriental Food and Gifts and destroyed the Belmont Hotel. The fire has been suspicious and is under criminal investigation for arson.
Arson investigation opened by Prince Rupert RCMP

The Smithers Secondary School Jazz Band performs during the Big Band Dance at St. Joseph’s School, the last time the Big Band Dance was held in 2018. (Archive photo) (Tom Best photo)
Smithers Big Band Dance roars back to life

The Village of Telkwa office. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Telkwa property owners to see rise in taxes

Fomer library volunteer Lorraine Doiron sorts books during the Smithers Public Library Annual Book Sale at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Friends of the library book sale returns