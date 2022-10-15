Leroy Dekens declared as new Village of Telkwa Mayor

30.7 per cent of eligible voters (1,044 total), in Telkwa turned out for the elections October 15, or in advanced polls

The Telkwa municipal election had a 30.7 per cent turn out of 1,044 eligible voters, to elect Leroy Dekens as Mayor.

In the end, Dekens prevailed with 169 votes to Derek Meerdink’s 152 votes.

Polls closed at the Telkwa Community Hall at 8 p.m., October 15, and the candidates were notified at 9:40 p.m., declaring Dekens as the new Village of Telkwa Mayor.

The Village of Telkwa council is made up of one mayor and four councillors, who are elected for a four-year term.

All four Councillors for the Village of Telkwa won by acclamation this year:

Incumbent Councillor, Annette Morgan

Councillor Lee Ewald

Councillor Cathy Frenette

Councillor Simon Schat

School District 54 – Zone 3, which covers Telkwa/Quick, Trustee Kristina Graham has also been acclaimed.

Stoney Stoltenberg was also acclaimed as the director of Electoral Area A (Smithers rural) for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The new full council will be sworn in during a swearing-in ceremony at the November 8 inaugural council meeting at the Village office at 7 p.m.



