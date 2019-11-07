Legion looking to amend its liquor licence to standard primary licence

Town holds public hearing on Legion liquor licence amendment application

The Legion is looking to amend their liquor licence and the Town wants to hear your thoughts.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 12 at Town Hall prior to Smithers Town Council’s scheduled meeting.

The purpose is to hear from the public regarding an application from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63 in Smithers to change their current Liquor Primary Club Licence to a Liquor Primary Licence.

Under the Province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) regulations, private clubs can apply for a liquor primary club licence.

The licence is a subclass of the liquor primary licence with terms and conditions regarding membership.

Businesses with this licence can only sell liquor to members and their guest.

Liquor primary club licensees are also not allowed to advertise to the general public and are required to keep a register of all non-members who are in the service area while liquor is being sold or served.

The Legion is applying for a Liquor Primary Licence, which would allow them to sell liquor to the general public much like a bar or nightclub.

“Royal Canadian Legion Branch #63 has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to amend their Liquor Primary Club Licence to a Liquor Primary Licence,” the release reads.

“The establishment is 397 [metres squred] (4,270 [square feet]) with a seating capacity of 174 persons. The Applicant is requesting an amendment to allow the general public to access the premises without the requirement to be a guest of a Legion member.”

The meeting is open to the general public and is a space for “anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaws is invited to attend the public hearing to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration.”

There is a $400 application fee for the amendment as per the Town’s Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Policy.

Following the public hearing, staff will present a report and draft resolution detailing the application for council members to consider.

That document will contain information on a number of relevant issues the LCRB requires the Town to consider and discuss in their resolution.

These include, but are not limited to: impact of noise on the community in the immediate vicinity of the establishment; impact on the community if the application is approved; views of residents; local government’s recommendations (including whether the application should be approved) and associated rationale.

Town staff are also required to refer all liquor applications to the RCMP for comment prior to preparing the report to Smithers Town Council.



