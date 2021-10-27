Legion kicks off 2021 poppy campaign

The Legion kicked off its poppy campaign at the Cenotaph in Veterans Peace Park with a presentation to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill and deputy mayor Casda Thomas Oct. 26. From left: Legion president Ron Stephens, poppy committee chair Shawna Martin, poppy committee member John Wright, Atrill, Thomas, Legion vice president Jean Groenink and poppy committee member Don McMillan. (Deb Meissner photo)

The Smithers branch of the Royal Canadian Legion officially kicked off its 2021 poppy campaign with a poppy presentation to Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill and deputy mayor Casda Thomas Oct. 26 at the Cenotaph in Veterans Peace Park.

Atrill said she felt honoured to be part of the kick-off.

“It was nice to be invited to something and to recognize what’s coming in terms of Remembrance Day and the work that the Legion puts into not only organizing Remembrance Day, but to what they do in the community year-round,” she said.

“It felt very nice to be included in the poppy presentation, it was a new experience and a really nice experience.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance for the 117,000 Canadians who have given their lives in service to the nation.

Each year, donations for poppies go toward direct assistance for Veterans in financial distress, as well as funding for medical equipment, medical research, home services, long-term care facilities and many other purposes with a local focus.

VIDEO: First pin presented as Legion kicks off 100th poppy campaign

“Our poppy revenues almost exclusively go back into the community, with a small stipend going to Legion Command,” said Smithers branch president Ron Stephens. “The Legion has made large contributions to our hospital as well as Wrinch hospital and various other facilites in the Smithers area.”

Poppies for the public go on sale this Friday (Oct. 29) at area businesses. As usual, there will also be cadets out selling poppies outside of various businesses.

There will be a scaled-down ceremony at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, with no parade and wreaths being laid by a limited number of people in observance of COVID-19 public health measures.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter