Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole arrives with Conservative MP Candice Bergen to announce her as his deputy leader during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on September 2, 2020. Erin O’Toole will lay out a mission statement for the Conservative party today at the first official caucus meeting for the party since he won leadership last month. Hints of the tone and scope of his address to MPs and senators, who will gather largely in person in Ottawa, were laid out in a Labour Day message posted to social media on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Learn the lessons of history, don’t ‘cancel’ them, new Tory leader O’Toole says

O’Toole, who won the leadership last month, is pledging the Conservatives will be a unifying force for Canada

New Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says tearing down statues of the country’s founders dooms Canada to forget the lessons of history.

He made the remarks as he addressed his party’s caucus at a meeting in Ottawa today in the federal government’s Sir John A. Macdonald building.

In recent weeks, statues of Canada’s first prime minister have been toppled or defaced as part of protests against systemic racism and Canada’s colonial history.

O’Toole talked about the incidents, saying that Macdonald’s legacy does deserve scrutiny, contrasting it with that of Louis Riel, the Metis leader Macdonald saw hanged for treason.

O’Toole noted Riel has been called both a hero and a traitor, and the intertwined stories of both men are what happens when Canada is divided.

O’Toole, who won the leadership last month, is pledging the Conservatives will be a unifying force for Canada and present a compassionate, ethical and serious government-in-waiting.

READ MORE: Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of CanadaRacial injustice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll
Next story
B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Just Posted

MP Taylor Bachrach shares Labour Day thoughts

Many front-line workers underpaid, undervalued, Bachrach says

Morkel captures Northern Men’s Open

Seesaw head-to-head battle with past champion comes down to birdies on the 54th hole

Houston mayor named to group working on Wet’suwet’en rights and title

Stems from initial agreement struck earlier this year

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Smithers summer rainfall shatters previous record

The town received 239.2mm of rain from June 1 to Aug. 31, double the normal amount

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Most Read