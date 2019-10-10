Lawsuit filed over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeated raped by foster parent when she was 12

A 27-year-old woman has filed a civil suit against the B.C. government for emotional, physical and sexual abuse she alleges occurred while she was in foster care in Smithers.

In a claim filed at B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on Oct. 7 naming the Ministry of Children and Family Development and Director of Child Welfare as defendants, the plaintiff says she was assaulted repeatedly by her foster parent.

“The plaintiff suffered penile and digital penetration,” a court document obtained by The Interior News states. “The Plaintiff was forced to perform oral sex on the foster parent. The plaintiff was age 12 and entirely at the mercy of the foster parent.”

The claim also states she reported the assaults to social workers, but that the workers did not undertake any meaningful investigation nor take any steps to protect the girl.

“The plaintiff was admitted to the Children’s Hospital for psychological assessment where the foster parent was observed touching the plaintiff inappropriately,” the claim continues. “The plaintiff was shamed and disbelieved by the defendants and the delegated social workers.”

The woman is being represented by Penticton lawyer Michael Patterson, who has filed similar claims against the Province in the past.

READ MORE: Three more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

The suit is seeking an undisclosed sum including aggravated and punitive damages, loss of past and future earnings and that the defendants provide “financial, safety, health, therapeutic and educational support to the plaintiff.

As a direct, foreseeable and proximate result of the defendants’ unlawful actions, plaintiff has suffered emotional distress, humiliation, shame and embarrassment, psychological and emotional trauma all to the plaintiff’s damage.

The RCMP were not able to confirm nor deny whether any criminal charges were ever laid related to the case.


