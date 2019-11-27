Lawsuit against RCMP officer for excessive force begins in Smithers

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

A trial relating to a 2014 incident in which a then-61-year-old Wet’suwet’en elder claims police used excessive force began Nov. 27 at the B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers.

On the day in question, Irene Joseph told the Court she had gone to Mark’s Work Wearhouse to purchase a scarf and some pants she had seen in the store previously.

It was there she ran into another woman who she said she had met before but forgot the name of. The woman was allegedly stealing clothing, something Joseph testified she was unaware of.

After finding the scarf and being unable to find the jeans she was looking for, Joseph paid for her item and left the store.

It was only then she realized RCMP had been called regarding the unidentified woman and were waiting outside to try and speak with her.

She told the courtroom an officer who she would later learn was Cst. Darrin Meier asked her the other woman’s name.

Joseph said she told Meier it was embarrassing being questioned by officers right outside the store, especially considering she had not done anything, and asked him if they could move to the side of the building.

“I told him I wanted to go to the side of the store and he could talk to me there,” Joseph said.

“But he was pushing me, asking me who she was and he just [wouldn’t] stop.”

Joseph then tried to take a seat on her walker (which she has used since 2008 due to a number of debilitating physical conditions including surgery she received to have her ankle fused together) and have a cigarette, but said the officer once again intervened.

She said he stopped her from grabbing her cigarettes and began to rummage through her purse.

Then Joseph said Meier attempted to cuff her.

She resisted, adding she felt she had done nothing wrong.

“I wasn’t gonna get cuffed for something I didn’t do,” Joseph said.

“I wouldn’t let him do it because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Joseph then said she fell to the ground after Meier’s feet knocked the front part of her leg, sending her head first to the pavement.

A struggle ensued with the officer, who Joseph said was still trying to cuff her.

He was unable to pull Joseph’s arms out from underneath her, she testified, because she interlocked her fingers together tightly underneath her body.

While on the ground, Joseph said the officer, who she testified felt like he weighed around 300 pounds in full uniform, stood on her left ankle for what she estimated to be between ten and 15 minutes despite “[seeming] like hours.”

After a period of time, another RCMP officer arrived at the scene.

At this point, Joseph said Meier released his hold on her and that, after speaking with the other officer, the two questioned her for a few more minutes about the name of the woman, ultimately leaving a few minutes later.

She added the entire ordeal left her upset and confused as to why she was being treated the way she was by the officer.

“I just walked back to my walker and sat down — I just felt so dirty being accused.”

Joseph said the event as a whole has caused her extreme pain, both physical pain in the immediate aftermath of the incident and ongoing mental stress in the years following.

In his opening statements counsel for the plaintiff Ian Lawson characterized Joseph as not being in good health and having lots of anxiety leading up to the court day.

He said the incident has caused her ongoing psychological stress, including fear of leaving her house to venture out into the community she has lived in for more than three decades.

Before the trial got underway Madam Justice Brenda Brown refused an application to adjourn filed by defence counsel.

The application was centred around an argument by the defence that they did not have access to Joseph’s complete medical records — specifically medical records preceding the incident.

The defence added while they had received a number of pre-incident medical records they did not contain all the records the defence had hoped to receive before beginning trial.

Additionally they said those incomplete pre-incident records were only received Nov. 22.

For Lawson’s part, he said the first time these records had been explicitly requested were last week and he got them to the defence as quickly as possible.

He added that he saw the request as mostly irrelevant as it was pertinent to physical injury, whereas Lawson said Joseph’s lingering injuries from the incident today are psychological, namely a constant fear to leave the house she has lived in for the last 33 years.

In his rebuttal to the defence’s request Lawson did not mince words.

“She’s afraid to leave home now — that’s the case.”

Lawson said the defence will be presenting a number of eyewitnesses to the scene, as well as the sister of the plaintiff and a mental health professional.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach (who was Smithers mayor at the time of the incident) was also slated to testify before 11 a.m. on Nov. 27 but was unable to due to the trial beginning late.

Consequently, both Bachrach and Lawson have expressed concerns about fitting the testimony into the former’s schedule.

The court is scheduled to hear Meier’s testimony on Nov. 29 before taking a break and resuming Dec. 4. The case is scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 6 or early the following week.

The Interior News has reached out to Lawson for a comment on how much in damages the plaintiff is seeking.



