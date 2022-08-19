A wolf cub called Tempest has been found and is back with its pack. (GVZoo)

A wolf cub called Tempest has been found and is back with its pack. (GVZoo)

Last missing wolf recovered alive after escape from Aldergrove zoo

One wolf, Chia, was found dead on Thursday

The last missing wolf from the Greater Vancouver Zoo was found safe on Friday morning, zoo officials announced.

Tempest, a one-year-old wolf, was located safe near the zoo property and has been returned to her pack, the zoo said in a statement.

Chia, another young wolf, was found dead by the side of 264th Street on Thursday.

“We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest but are still processing the loss of Chia,” the zoo said.

On Tuesday morning, someone broke into the zoo property and cut a hole in the wolf enclosure. When staff arrived, they found at least some members of the pack outside the enclosure.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service and the Langley RCMP were called in to assist zoo animal keepers as they rounded up the bulk of the pack and returned them to their enclosure.

But two wolves remained outstanding.

The zoo’s statement about Tempest’s recovery thanked the RCMP and the Conservation Officer Service for their assistance.

The break in to the zoo remains an ongoing investigation, but Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP confirmed there were no security cameras in the area where the break in took place. The vandals apparently cut through the outer perimiter fence of the zoo as well to gain access.

Anyone with information on the break in and release of the wolves is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Fence on wolf enclosure deliberately damaged at Aldergrove zoo

READ ALSO: One wolf found dead, one missing after break in at zoo in Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyWildlife

Previous story
‘Army on steroids’: Lake Country girl fighting cancer looking for support
Next story
B.C. officer conduct discreditable in drunken sexual encounter: OPCC ruling

Just Posted

Emergency responders in North Coast communities are voicing concerns about ambulances left empty of staff, and not enough personnel to cover emergency calls leaving gaps in service. (Black Press file.)
Emergency responders voice ambulance woes in North Coast

Travellers heading to other countries will now be able to get their Canadian passports in Salmon Arm at the Service Canada branch on Shuswap Street. (Pixabay photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for northern passport office

Smoke is seen rising from the wildfire near Takla Lake. Fire crews are responding to the fire which started on Aug.17 (Photo courtesy, Wilf Adam)
Crews respond to multiple wildfires in northwest B.C.

A logging road being built. (File poto)
Skeena region timber businesses amiss on road and fire safety: watchdog