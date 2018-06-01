Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Greyhound’s last passenger bus rolls out of Terrace on schedule at 12:01 p.m. Friday with one passenger. Greyhound Canada was approved by the Passenger Transportation Board to cancel service to seven B.C. routes citing low ridership and a financial loss of $70 million over the past six years. Freight service will continue at Greyhound’s new Terrace location at 5131 Keith Avenue beginning June 4.

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Pan Am Games next for Dielemen after disappointing reclassification

Jonathan Dieleman muscled his way to a new Canadian Record in Italy.

Telkwa Coal holds open house

Plenty of residents came out to see the latest plans for a new steelmaking coal mine.

DFO implements chinook restrictions for North Coast

One chinook salmon a day for recreational anglers until the end of July to support conservation

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

POLL: Future of Hwy 16 transit

What should the future of Hwy 16 transit be?

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

B.C. man honoured for rolling up his sleeve for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe

Province investigates CN’s practices after dead vegetation was found along the Skeena River in 2017

