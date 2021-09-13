Voters line up to vote at the advance poll at the Smithers curling rink on Sept. 11. The poll is open until 9 p.m. today. (Thom Barker photo)

Last day to advance vote in federal election today

Polling station at Smithers curling rink is open until 9 p.m., COVID protocols in effect

Today, Sept. 13, is the final day to advance vote in the federal election.

The polling station at the curling rink in Smithers is open until 9 p.m.

Workers at the poll say voting has been steady since they opened the doors on Friday.

In Skeena-Bulkley Valley there are six candidates on the ballot. In alphabetical order, they are: Taylor Bachrach (incumbent, NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party of Canada), Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage) and Adeana Young (Green Party).

VIDEO: Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates spar of northwest issues during debate

COVID-19 protocols are in effect at the voting station including: masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing stations, individual pencils for each voter, physical barriers for election workers and separate in and out doors.

Proof of vaccination is not required to vote.

Voters can also vote at the Elections Canada office on Main Street in Smithers at the corner of Fourth Avenue by special ballot up until tomorrow (Sept. 14) at 6 p.m.

Mail ballots are also available. To vote by mail, you must apply by 6 p.m. tomorrow (Sept. 14).

Election Day is Sept. 20. Check your voter card or visit elections.ca to find your polling station.


