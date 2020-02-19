Lake Kathlyn Elementary School. (Josh Casey photo)

Lake Kathlyn school sold to unknown buyer

The 11.64-acre property was listed in mid-January for an asking price of $1.1 million.

The Interior News has learned that Lake Kathlyn Elementary School (LKES) has been sold to an unknown buyer.

Speaking to The Interior News Bright Beginnings daycare, which has ran its daycare out of the school since mid-2018, confirmed that the school had been sold to a buyer.

The daycare said it had put in a bid to buy the school but it was unsuccessful in securing the building.

They added that both School District No. 54 – Bulkley Valley (SD54) and the new owners have assured them their lease is secure until June 2021.

Beyond that, the daycare said they are currently looking for a building and outdoor space that can accommodate the ~150 families and 19 staff members that comprise the daycare.

“Although it is sad to see the building has sold, we are hopeful that this change will bring good opportunities for us as a growing business,” the daycare said.

READ MORE: Daycare a new Bright Beginning for Lake Kathlyn Elementary

READ MORE: School board votes 6-0 to close Lake Kathlyn Elementary

The Interior News has not yet learned the identity of who purchased the school.

The Bulkley Valley School District 54 board of trustees voted 6-0 to close Lake Kathlyn at the end of June 2016.

The 11.64-acre property, located at 7620 Highway 16, was listed in mid-January for an asking price of $1.1 million.

That’s a hefty reduction from the assessed value of $1.57 million for the property, but as SD54 secretary treasurer Dave Margerm told The Interior News property assessments are just one method used for assessing property values.

He added the school requires over $1 million in upgrades over the next few years and that SD54 cannot receive Ministry of Education funding for these upgrades as the school has been closed.

Our district’s history of valuing schools for sale has shown there can be quite a variation from property tax assessment and the actual assessed value,” Margerm said.

According to Margerm the decision to sell was influenced by recent provincial contributions to support the new Walnut Park Elementary School rebuild capital project

“This has created a financial imperative for the Board to consider disposing property in order to fund the new school rebuild and other capital projects,” said Margerm.

He said the agenda for the SD54 board meeting on Feb. 25 has not been set as of yet but that there are typically public updates at board meetings concerning these kinds of events.


