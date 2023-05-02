Ross Wightman was approved for compensation after falling ill due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Ross Wightman/Facebook)

Lake Country man files suit after complications from COVID vaccine

Wightman was one of the first Canadians approved for compensation

  • May. 2, 2023 11:30 a.m.
  • News

One of the first Canadians approved for compensation after complications from a COVID-19 vaccine has filed a civil suit.

Ross Wightman from Lake Country is taking AstraZeneca, the Attorney General of Canada, the Province of B.C., Interior Health, Verity Pharmaceuticals and Hogarth’s Clinic Pharmacy to court for the adverse affects he had from the vaccine.

READ MORE: Lake Country man one of 1st in Canada to be approved for COVID vaccine injury compensation

Wightman received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 30, 2021, and in less than two weeks started to exhibit symptoms that would ultimately change his whole life.

Following a series of tests, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The disorder causes the body’s immune system to attack the nerves, resulting in weakness and tingling in the extremities and can lead to paralysis of the whole body.

Wightman was approved for compensation for a vaccine injury more than a year after receiving the shot on May 27, 2022.

READ MORE: B.C. coroner’s jury says Vancouver police should expedite use of body cameras

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

British ColumbiaCanadaCourtCOVID-19federal governmentlawsuitvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
“Discover, Celebrate and Seize the Smithers Vibe,” at the NW Trade Expo in Smithers
Next story
Province ramps up funding for 51 companies operating wheelchair-accessible cabs

Just Posted

Trade Expo is on again in Smithers. (Emily Jaycox photo)
“Discover, Celebrate and Seize the Smithers Vibe,” at the NW Trade Expo in Smithers

Two men are dead after a fishing boat incident off the west coast of Haida Gwaii on April 30. Skidegate Health Centre hosted a sacred fire on May 1 in honour of the men. (Photo: Skidegate Health Centre FB)
Two Haida Gwaii men dead after fishing boat incident

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Const. Brody Hemrich and Const. Gabriel Gravel show an RCMP Vessel used by the Coastal Unit in incidents on the water. A Prince Rupert family was rescued by members of the Coastal Unit on April 30 after their vessel engines failed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert family with young children rescued in North Coast waters by RCMP