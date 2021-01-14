Lake Babine Nation to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine to arrive within next two weeks for elders 65+

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada sits ready for use at The Michener Institute in Toronto on December 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Elders of the third-largest Indigenous band in B.C. will be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before the end of the month.

Lake Babine Nation (LBN) Chief Gordon Alec confirmed the rollout to membership in a Facebook video Friday, Jan. 8.

“The vaccine will be available to elders [65 and older] if they are willing to take it, but we encourage the elders to do so as this opportunity will not be available due to limited supply,” he said.

LBN registered nurse Chery Tress said it is the B.C. Ministry of Health that determines how the vaccine is rolled out across the province.

“It’s estimated that about 70 per cent of the population needs to get the vaccine for us to go back to our normal lives,” she said.

As of Jan. 6, more than 30 on-reserve members of LDN’s largest community, Woyenne have recovered after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

While Alec praised members for a “job well done” over the holidays, he reminded those partying to stop.

“At least calm down until this pandemic is over,” he said, urging members to think of the consequences their actions could have on those around them.

Alec said the vaccine would not be available to the general public ages 18 to 64 until sometime in March, if not sooner.

