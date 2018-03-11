Kyah Wiget Education Society granted $1.3 million over three years

All First Nations people from the North encouraged to apply for these courses offered in Witset.

The Kyah Wiget Education Society (KWES) announced last Wednesday that they have recently been granted $1.36 million for funding adult education and training programs by the Government of Canada’s Skills and Partnership Fund.

Substantial funding over a longer period means KWES can develop a stable, reliable program, confidently and without distractions. This is an unprecedented and very welcome opportunity.

The funding will cover programs over a three-year term. Courses associated with this funding are broad spectrum and are directed at post-secondary and trades level training, including university preparation courses, trades upgrading and certification courses. Each of these courses will be offered at the Kyah Wiget Adult Education Centre, with more information through our newsletter the Beaver Slap News, our website moricetown.ca and our Moricetown News and Events Facebook page.

All courses offered are open to any person of Indigenous heritage. KWES encourages First Nations people from all communities in the northern area to apply for these courses, which will be offered in Witset.

This funding opportunity has already begun, and is ongoing until Sept. 4, 2020.

“Breaking down barriers to employment for Indigenous people will ensure that everyone has a real and fair chance at success. Helping Indigenous people get the education, training and skills they need to find and keep good jobs will help grow the economy and strengthen the middle class and help those working hard to join it,” said Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu in a release.

—Submitted by the Witset First Nation (Moricetown Band).

Previous story
VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

Just Posted

VIDEO: Saints stymie Royals’ big man, march to school’s first provincial title

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian defeats Smithers’ Bulkley Valley Christian in boys 1A provincial final at Langley Events Centre

Kyah Wiget Education Society granted $1.3 million over three years

All First Nations people from the North encouraged to apply for these courses offered in Witset.

Smithers wrestler wins national gold

Alexandra Schell among Smithers athletes bringing success to university championships.

Otters take on top swimmers at Prairie Invitational

Otters took on some of the top swimmers in the country at the Prairie Invitational in Winnipeg.

VIDEO: Village of Telkwa to build $3.6 million federally-backed reservoir

Funded through a federal gas grant, reservoir will increase capacity in the village

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax

B.C.’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis finishes fifth in super-G at World Cup

Osborne-Paradis was just .11 off a podium finish

Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

No. 8 Burnaby South takes down No. 8 Semiahmoo Totems in 4A final at Langley Events Centre

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Mill Bay private school has won back-to-back BC 2A provincial basketball titles

Most Read