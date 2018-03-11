Kyah Wiget Education Society granted $1.3 million over three years

All First Nations people from the North encouraged to apply for these courses offered in Witset.

The Kyah Wiget Education Society (KWES) announced last Wednesday that they have recently been granted $1.36 million for funding adult education and training programs by the Government of Canada’s Skills and Partnership Fund.

Substantial funding over a longer period means KWES can develop a stable, reliable program, confidently and without distractions. This is an unprecedented and very welcome opportunity.

The funding will cover programs over a three-year term. Courses associated with this funding are broad spectrum and are directed at post-secondary and trades level training, including university preparation courses, trades upgrading and certification courses. Each of these courses will be offered at the Kyah Wiget Adult Education Centre, with more information through our newsletter the Beaver Slap News, our website moricetown.ca and our Moricetown News and Events Facebook page.

All courses offered are open to any person of Indigenous heritage. KWES encourages First Nations people from all communities in the northern area to apply for these courses, which will be offered in Witset.

This funding opportunity has already begun, and is ongoing until Sept. 4, 2020.

“Breaking down barriers to employment for Indigenous people will ensure that everyone has a real and fair chance at success. Helping Indigenous people get the education, training and skills they need to find and keep good jobs will help grow the economy and strengthen the middle class and help those working hard to join it,” said Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu in a release.

—Submitted by the Witset First Nation (Moricetown Band).