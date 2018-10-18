Ktimat-Stikine Area B election: Linda Pierre

Linda Pierre, Electoral Area Director, Area B, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, has served the Rural Hazeltons for two terms, the past seven years. Our immediate priority is to finish our Upper Skeena Recreation Centre which will be enjoyed by people in the entire Northwest region for sports, tournaments, recreation, tourism, community activities, cultural events, concerts, and conferences.

Also close to completion are the Hazelton landfill renewal and Kitwanga Transfer station, with improved processes for recycling and waste management with the latest technology and environmental legislation. Now in the feasibility stage is the Two Mile water system with a 100% grant for $4 million.

Area B includes the Gitxsan villages of Anspaayox, Sik-e-dakh, Gitanmaax,

Gitsegukla, Gitwangak, and Gitanyow; and the Wet’suwet’en villages of Hagwilget and Witset, plus other communities, such as Two Mile, South Hazelton, and Cedarvale. Economic development, employment, education, housing, transportation, expansion of broadband and cellular coverage are priorities for the next four years.

We plan to increase our revenues to finance much needed infrastructure in Area B by negotiation and implementation of the Resource Benefits Alliance agreement with the provincial government. We have requested a percentage of the revenue generated from industrial, construction, mining, forestry and other resources in our region to share in the wealth, prosperity, and services which are taken for granted in southern BC while our communities have been neglected.

Another major project due for completion by 2022 is the replacement Mills Memorial Hospital, a Level 3 Trauma Centre, LEEDS Gold, for $380 million, serving a population of 80,000 in the Northwest Region. We can look forward to improved health and wellness with these essential services in acute care, extended care, home support, paediatrics and diagnostics closer to home.

In addition, Area B is open to new ideas for community grants and other improvements as we collaborate with First Nations, provincial and federal government ministries, and various funders, like Northern Development Initiative Trust. Linda Pierre is grateful for the support of community members in Area B, colleagues and elected officials because we are “Stronger Together!”