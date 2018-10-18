Linda Pierre (Chris Gareau photo)

Ktimat-Stikine Area B election: Linda Pierre

Director incumbent Linda Pierre

Linda Pierre, Electoral Area Director, Area B, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, has served the Rural Hazeltons for two terms, the past seven years. Our immediate priority is to finish our Upper Skeena Recreation Centre which will be enjoyed by people in the entire Northwest region for sports, tournaments, recreation, tourism, community activities, cultural events, concerts, and conferences.

Also close to completion are the Hazelton landfill renewal and Kitwanga Transfer station, with improved processes for recycling and waste management with the latest technology and environmental legislation. Now in the feasibility stage is the Two Mile water system with a 100% grant for $4 million.

Area B includes the Gitxsan villages of Anspaayox, Sik-e-dakh, Gitanmaax,

Gitsegukla, Gitwangak, and Gitanyow; and the Wet’suwet’en villages of Hagwilget and Witset, plus other communities, such as Two Mile, South Hazelton, and Cedarvale. Economic development, employment, education, housing, transportation, expansion of broadband and cellular coverage are priorities for the next four years.

We plan to increase our revenues to finance much needed infrastructure in Area B by negotiation and implementation of the Resource Benefits Alliance agreement with the provincial government. We have requested a percentage of the revenue generated from industrial, construction, mining, forestry and other resources in our region to share in the wealth, prosperity, and services which are taken for granted in southern BC while our communities have been neglected.

Another major project due for completion by 2022 is the replacement Mills Memorial Hospital, a Level 3 Trauma Centre, LEEDS Gold, for $380 million, serving a population of 80,000 in the Northwest Region. We can look forward to improved health and wellness with these essential services in acute care, extended care, home support, paediatrics and diagnostics closer to home.

In addition, Area B is open to new ideas for community grants and other improvements as we collaborate with First Nations, provincial and federal government ministries, and various funders, like Northern Development Initiative Trust. Linda Pierre is grateful for the support of community members in Area B, colleagues and elected officials because we are “Stronger Together!”

Previous story
Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates
Next story
Smithers election: Randy Bell

Just Posted

Cod Gone Wild brings its ‘Celtic fusion’ to Glenwood Hall

Okanagan-based band celebrates release of its newest album The Islander

Million-dollar culture centre donation

Harvey and Corry Tremblay pledge up to $1 million towards Smithers library/gallery project.

Bulkley Valley pot laws

The Interior News reached out to local municipalities to see how they’ll handle cannabis legalization

Record low river levels recorded

Bulkley, Telkwa, Skeena River stations record their lowest historical levels.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

National Paralympic Team coach sees Dieleman on track

Senior National Paralympic Team coach Vince Mikuska says Quick Paralympian doing well.

Train derailment in Smithers

The cause of the derailment of cars carrying wood pellets is unclear says CN.

Ktimat-Stikine Area B election: Linda Pierre

Director incumbent Linda Pierre

Kitimat-Stikine Area B election: Dean Paranich

Candidate Dean Paranich on his priorities.

Hazelton election: Suzzanna Lemky

Council candidate Suzzanna Lemky on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Jody Tetreau

Council candidate Jody Tetreau on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Julie Maitland

Council candidate Julie Maitland on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Buddy Smith

Council incumbent Buddy Smith on his priorities.

Most Read