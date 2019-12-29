Kitwanga family beside themselves since 21-year-old went missing on Boxing Day

A recent photo of Izaiah Loring with his mother Giselle Simms. She said his hair is now brown.

Police are looking for a 21-year-old Kitwanga man who went missing from near his home on boxing day.

Izaiah Loring was last seen Dec. 26 being dropped off at home by a friend at approximately 10 a.m., said his mother Giselle Simms.

“This is extremely out of the ordinary for Izaiah,” she said. “His entire family is beside themselves with worry. Please come forward if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts.”

New Hazelton RCMP confirmed there is an open investigation into the disappearance, but would not give any details about the possible circumstances.

\Simms said the family has no idea what might have happened.

Anybody with information about this case should contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.