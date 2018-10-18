Kitimat-Stikine Area B election: Dean Paranich

I was born in Hazelton in 1968 and have remained in the area ever since. After high school (Grad ‘86) I moved to Vancouver island to attend apprenticeship training at Camosun College. Over the years I have worked many different jobs, from automotive body repair to GPS traversing. At local sawmills I did anything from forklift operation to supervisor roles. Most recently I was owner and manager of the New Hazelton Chevron Town Pantry for the last 19 years.

My past community involvement includes membership in the New Hazelton Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, and presidency of the Skeena Lions Club.

I am currently involved in the community as a member of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union Community Support Committee, Hazelton’s Community Bursary Committee and Two-Mile Community Association. I serve as an Auxiliary Constable with the New Hazelton RCMP and have led its D.A.R.E. in the local elementary schools.

I am married and have three children. I am a classic movie fan, classic car enthusiast and outdoors adventure seeker. I love to spend time with my friends and family, including my Lakeland Terrier, Finn.

Dear Voters:

I am running for this position because I feel that those who live in Cedarvale, Gitanyow, Gitwangak, Sik-e-dakh (Glen Vowell), Kispiox Valley, Anspayaxw (Kispiox Village), Kitwanga, Witset (Moricetown), Suskwa Valley, South Hazelton, Two-Mile, Gitsegukla, Gitanmaax and Tse-kya (Hagwilget) are not being represented as well as they could be. A clear understanding of what local governments do and how they work is an important first step in making valuable links between this electoral area and its local government, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine.

Here’s where I fit in: As your Director, my top priority for Area B and the regional district over the next four year is to develop a stronger connection with community groups and assist the Regional District in making the most of these partnerships. I want to engage people and communities in the process to improve existing services and establish new services as they are needed. I want to give you, the voters, voices which genuinely represent your needs and concerns as they relate to public health, emergency services, social services, housing, land-use planning, parks, waste management, public transportation and multiple other areas that are under local government control.

As your Director, I will play an active role in establishing partnerships within this entire electoral area to help expand economic opportunities, but in a way that respects the values and culture that make this area unique.