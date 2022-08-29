Kitimat RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

Kitimat RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a 45-year-old woman, Crystal Rae Brown, who was reported missing from Kitamaat Village in northwest B.C. on Friday (Aug. 26).

The police have described Brown an indigenous woman, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 229 lbs. She may have been wearing black shorts and a grey top.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).