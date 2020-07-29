The main event at the Telkwa BBQ, the derby, will not happen as scheduled this year due to COVID-19 precautions however organizers are still looking at ways to serve the traditional beef on a bun. (File photo)

Kinsmen plan to host scaled-down version of Telkwa BBQ

Club hoping to serve traditional Beef on a Bun and keep status of longest running event in B.C.

The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen are still hoping to hold an extremely scaled-down version of the annual Telkwa BBQ this year.

The BBQ is the longest-running event in B.C. and the Kinsmen don’t want to lose that status. However, Kin Canada has stringent guidelines and protocols in place for any club that is holding events during the pandemic.

“It started in 1912, this is the 108th year,” said District 5 Kin Governor Lonny Wiebe. “Even during these interesting times with the pandemic, it would be a shame to see the longest-running B.C. event skip a year and end that timeline,”

Members of the group made a presentation to Telkwa Council at its July 21 meeting with a proposal to still carry on with the BBQ portion of the event and the tradition of Beef on a Bun.

The demo derby and softball tournament have been cancelled.

“There would be no public on the ground,” explained Wiebe to council. “Essentially, it would be a private cookout. They won’t be selling the beef, it would be just Kinsmen members and volunteers by association putting the beef in the ground and tending to it overnight and then we would pack it up and move it off-site and sell it at a different location in a drive-thru style in Telkwa and possibly Smithers.”

Their proposal outlines several safety precautions such as keeping the attendance at the cooking to a minimum, inviting RCMP to monitor, getting a fire permit, handling food and cash with adherence to food safety regulations and following enhanced cleaning protocols. Masks and hand sanitizer would also be used by everyone involved.

“I want it to proceed, I don’t want an interruption,” said Mayor Brad Layton. “We see in the news that COVID is spiking a little in places. However, in the North with our lifestyle and our separation already, we seem to be doing really well. As long as we take these safety measures, I fully support and I’m behind you guys in carrying on.”

Wiebe said they are still looking for a place or two to sell the beef and CAO Debbie Joujan offered a suggestion.

“We just found out from the health authority that we can have 50 people in the community hall and that has a window, so we were thinking and considering and we need to discuss this more but perhaps it could be sold through that window,” she said.

Council made a motion to receive the proposal and support it. However, Layton reminded the Kinsmen that things can change.

“If the Province comes down and says something different than we have to adhere to it,” he noted.

Telkwa

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tam says feds, experts discussing COVID-19 vaccine orders amid concerns of delay

Just Posted

Kinsmen plan to host scaled-down version of Telkwa BBQ

Club hoping to serve traditional Beef on a Bun and keep status of longest running event in B.C.

Telkwa recieves $2.4M grant to upgrade wastewater treatment and sewer system

The federal and provincial infrastructure grant covers 100 per cent of the project

Possible retail cannabis store in the Houston Mall

Houston residents will soon have a chance to have their say in… Continue reading

Weekend fire damages bridge near Houston

But has since been re-opened

UPDATE: Yukon man missing from Smithers found at home in Whitehorse

Roy Pawluk disappeared from the fairgrounds on July 23

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Most Read