Kimberley defeats Smithers in semifinals of B.C.’s Best Small Town contest

Kimberley pulled 54 per cent of the vote to the final against Ucluelet.

There are two town’s left in the CBC’s Best Small Town contest and Smithers in not one of them.

In championship round semifinal voting yesterday, Kimberley, the Interior champion, bested Northern division champion Smithers to move on to the final against Ucluelet.

Ucluelet soundly defeated Lilloet in voting on Wednesday 58 to 43 per cent to secure its berth.

Smithers and Kimberley matched up well as two small mountain towns with picturesque downtowns, ski hills, thriving tourism sectors and historical resource-based economies.

READ MORE: Smithers takes the North in Best Small Town contest

In the end, however, Kimberly collected the most votes.

Of the 128 communities that started the friendly seven-week competition, Smithers did, however, have the honour of making the finals and unofficial bragging rights as Best Small Town in the north.

On its way to the provincial championship round Smithers defeated Dease Lake 79-21 per cent, Kitamaat Village 69-31 per cent, Atlin 65-35 per cent, Queen Charlotte 50.5-49.5 per cent and Bella Coola 54-46 per cent.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter