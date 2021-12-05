(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

Kilted Scotsman completes 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk from B.C. to Newfoundland

The 32-year-old has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity

A kilt-wearing Scotsman and his dog have completed an 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk across Canada.

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan husky, Luna, started their journey in Tofino, B.C., nine months ago, and they arrived at Cape Spear, N.L., Sunday afternoon.

Yellowlees, who is from Dunkeld and Birnam in Scotland, undertook the epic trek to raise money for a conservation group that wants to plant trees in the Scottish Highlands in a bid to revitalize the Caledonian Forest.

The 32-year-old Highlander — who has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity — wore a kilt every day of the trip, including through snowstorms in the Rockies and icy rain in Newfoundland.

Yellowlees says he chose to walk across Canada to draw attention to this country’s vast forests, which stand in stark contrast to the largely barren Highlands.

Having worn out four pairs of boots, Yellowlees says he’s physically exhausted, but he’s looking forward to spending the next two weeks relaxing in St. John’s.

READ MORE: Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

travel

Previous story
Military repairing cracks in the tails of most CH-148 Cyclone helicopters
Next story
MPs on finance committee ready for review of Liberals’ latest pandemic aid package

Just Posted

A billboard sign of Stikine MLA Nathan Nathan Cullen, on highway 16 west of Smithers, was subject to anti-Semitic vandalism. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Stikine MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

The federal government passed legislation on Dec. 1 protecting LGBTQ+ youth by making conversion therapy illegal. Angelo Octaviano said he is proud to be his true self, at a gathering of LGBTQ Prince Rupert community members, supporters and allies to celebrate Pride month on June 19. (Photo: supplied, Kyle Hilliard)
Federal ban on conversion therapy “huge” for Smithers youth

The Hazelton RCMP detachment. Police seized a variety of guns, drugs and a large quantity of cash after a Nov. 22, 2021 arrest. (Black Press Media File photo)
New Hazelton RCMP recover drugs, guns and cash after 5-hour foot pursuit

Deployed to Abbotsford, Smithers Emergency Services team at the Smithers Airport November 26, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services members deploy to Lower Mainland