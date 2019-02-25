Police identified the individuals involved in a radio broadcast for help Friday and determined there was no emergency. (Chechu Risk/Common License Photo)

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

The kids behind a broadcast for help last week over the radio that galvanized the RCMP, media and the public on northern Vancouver Island have been made aware of the consequences of their actions.

A girl was heard last Friday afternoon asking for help for her dad in radio transmissions that police called suspicious.

RELATED: Police determine no emergency in Friday’s mystery radio appeal for help

When a local company monitoring the channel responded, the girl said her name was Connie and her dad was Ty (or possibly Ky), saying “he is the boss.”

Campbell River RCMP sent out an appeal for information, but eventually identified the individuals and determined there was no emergency.

“There are no criminal charges arising from this as the incident involves very young children utilizing a radio they had access to,” Sgt. Dave Johnson said.

But it sounds like the youngsters got a stern talking to.

“We are pleased that this incident was identified as a non-emergency and feel that the youth involved have been spoken to by their parents and they have recognized the consequences of their actions.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock
Next story
Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB

Just Posted

WorkBC services will continue in Smithers

The Province has selected Kopar to provide employment services as of April 1.

Trying to open the door on Smithers pot retail

Three Bulkley Valley men look to open Smithers’ first cannabis store on Main Street.

Telkwa to withdraw from Smithers library board

Councillors’ time commitment and non-voting status cited in library board withdrawal

Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB

It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains

Smithers man sentenced to 51 days on nuisance charges

Frederick Patrick was released on bail on outstanding assault charges after breach sentencing

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

Most Read