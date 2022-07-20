Kayakers pull unresponsive man from B.C. waters before responders revive him

Man was face down in the waters off Greater Victoria when paddling couple found him

Canadian and U.S. responders resuscitated a man near Sidney on July 15 after a couple found him unresponsive in the water. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Two kayakers pulled an unresponsive man from the waters off southern Vancouver Island last week before responders from both sides of the border were able to revive him.

The couple was kayaking near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour on July 15 when they saw a small vessel circling without an operator, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said on Wednesday. They quickly found a man face down in the water.

The local paddlers got the man out of the water, brought him to shore and had a nearby sailboat radio for help. Canadian first responders and Parks Canada staff, along with United States Coast Guard members, gave the man CPR on the shore and were able to resuscitate him. The man is currently in stable condition, police added.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media liaison with the Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP, thanked all who were involved in the rescue.

“Had it not been for the quick actions of all involved this man likely would not have survived.”

The incident is a good example of the importance of wearing and having access to personal flotation devices while out on the water, Sanchez added.

