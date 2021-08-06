Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

A wildfire burning at 5,669 hectares on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway has sparked an evacuation order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area.

The area, which is classified as Electoral Area N in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, is in range of the July Mountain wildfire, which has been burning since July 13.

This includes:

5815 Brookmere Rd

872 to 933 Brookmere Station Rd

240 and 280 Busby Rd

905 to 920 Caboose Lane

3311 to 5633 Coldwater Rd

5135 to 5147 Conductor Way

5120 to 5132 Engineer Ave

3040 to 3097 Figlenski Rd

233 to 333 Gillis Rd

440 to 1185 Kane Valley Rd

5105 to 5152 Railway Dr

852 to 1016 Roundhouse Dr

The fire is considered out of control and is one of the 31 wildfires of note burning in B.C., all of which are through the Interior.

On Friday evening, the TNRD also put 142 properties in Electoral Area N on an evacuation alert.

This includes:

1409 to 1485 Boston Bar Trail

3400 to 3785 Cantlon Rd

1020 to 2920 Coldwater Rd

964 to1627 Covert Pl

488 to 544 Harlow Moore Dr

7925 to 8695 Hwy 5A

9080 to 10884 Hwy 97C

3485 to 4580 Iron Mountain Rd

2973 to 5395 Kane Valley Rd

585 to 720 Mountainview Rd

921 and 990 Patchett Rd

2105 and to 2725 Patchett Rd

2141 to 2461 Peterson Rd

2060 to 2140 Suttie Rd

4600 Tillery Rd

1780 and 1800 Veale Rd

381 to 609 Wild Rose Dr

The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation Order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area of Electoral Area N due to threat from the July Mountain #BCWildfire. #BCHwy5 travel advisory in effect: https://t.co/7OXWvv2YaOhttps://t.co/egBZ5i85qW — TNRD (@TNRD) August 7, 2021

The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation alert for 142 properties in Electoral Area "N" as shown on the attached map. Click on the link below for more details. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/JtR0PwRJnU pic.twitter.com/V7rhRaKbZ2 — TNRD (@TNRD) August 7, 2021

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021