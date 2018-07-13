Photograph By SHAWN THOMPSON

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

The Shuswap Road fire east of Kamloops has now been mapped at 500 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Marla Catherall says crews remained on site overnight and continue to fight the blaze today.

She could not yet comment on progress made overnight or fire activity this morning.

Related: Evacuation order issued, Kamloops wildfire hits 380 hectares

A Kamloops man, Jules LaRue, posted a video on social media yesterday that shows that the fire may have started on his property.

He said on Facebook that the fire was likely sparked by an insurance contractor who was cutting metal in the backyard.

“Heat and wind, and sparks…” wrote LaRue.

LaRue reported that a on-site RCMP officer told him this as he arrived home.

Catherall could not confirm the legitimacy of this claim, but did say BC Wildfire Service fire origin and cause personnel were on scene to determine the cause.

Kamloops RCMP had closed Shuswap Road from Lafarge west to the Yellowhead Highway.

An update on the fire is expected this morning.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP leader lands in Smithers
Next story
Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Just Posted

NDP leader lands in Smithers

Consensus has to happen for projects to happen says Jagmeet Singh during a visit to the Northwest.

Time running out to partner on Walnut Park $1.5-million public space

“This opportunity comes around once. You won’t see another one probably built 25-30 years, if that.”

Record setting Tyhee Triathlon

Record number of participants and record times at Lake Tyhee.

Regan Yee takes silver at Canadian Track and Field Championships

“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running,” coach says

Frances Brown’s nephew walks across Canada for MMIW

Matthew Jefferson, nephew of missing New Hazelton woman, started his journey on June 1 in Victoria.

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Most Read