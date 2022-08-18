A mother deer cleans her fawn’s coat with her tongue while walking through a 100 Mile House neighbourhood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A mother deer cleans her fawn’s coat with her tongue while walking through a 100 Mile House neighbourhood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

k

BC conservation officers are reminding the public to be cautious around wild animals, such as deer.

“Residents in the South Cariboo always have to be mindful of wildlife as we live in the country and have lots of wildlife around us,” said Joel Kline, a conservation officer in the Fraser River zone.

Deer are commonly seen in communities in the South Cariboo, such as 108 Mile Ranch. Kline said deer usually have a reason for showing aggressive behaviour toward humans, like defending their young or feeling cornered.

However, to mitigate the risk of coming into contact with an aggressive deer, Kline had some advice for residents.

“Don’t approach deer, especially if they have young with them,” he said. If does and fawns are observed, avoid those areas.

This is especially pertinent when walking a dog. Kline said to keep dogs on leashes if they’re in an area where does and fawns frequent, particularly during the months of June and July.

Kline said not to feed deer. “They will potentially become habituated to humans and then food conditioned, which could be a danger to the public.”

He said that deer may signal aggressive behaviour by laying their ears back and lowering their heads.

“If a deer becomes aggressive to the point of attacking a human, try to stay upright and get to shelter; deer try to attack by striking at their opponent with their hooves,” Kline said.

If you see deer acting aggressively toward people, call the RAPP line, 1-877-952-7277, to report the incident.

Previous story
Stolen rowboat robs legally blind B.C. fisherman of last chance to enjoy his passion

Just Posted

Matthew Roy White is wanted by the Houston RCMP. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Man wanted by Houston RCMP on robbery, firearms charges

A new $13 million affordable housing project is slated for 1611 Main Street. (Marisca Bakker photo)
New low-cost housing project makes progress

Edward the cat is in the care of the Prince Rupert SPCA after people found him wandering the streets with an open wound. (Contributed photo)
Cat with massive face wound found walking Port Edward streets for a week

Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament winners from Double A Ventures from Houston and their celebrity partner Tommy Greene (former MLB baseball star and broadcaster) hoist the trophy following an 18-under par round Aug. 13 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club. From left, emcee Steve Darling, Kevin Leffers, Andrew Leffers, Tommy Greene, Arlene Leffers and Ryan Leffers. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Phillies pitcher and Houston timber company win 2022 celebrity golf tourney