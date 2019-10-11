Judges reserves sentencing until Dec. 9 in Giesbrecht trial

The Crown is asking for 12 to 15 years of parole ineligibility.

The Smithers courthouse.A judge has reserved his decision regarding final sentencing for Albert Giesbrecht until Dec. 9, 2019. At a Oct. 11 sentencing hearing for Albert Giesbrecht Justice David Crossin announced he would deliver his verdict at this date. The B.C. Supreme Court found Albert Giesbrecht guilty of the May 18, 2017 second-degree murder of Raymond Bishop on May 24, 2019. The Crown is asking for 12 to 15 years of parole ineligibility. They are specifically asking for the sentence to be on the upper end of this scale, arguing aggrivating circumstances on the part of Giesbrecht. The defense is asking for 10 years of parole ineligibility — the minimum for second-degree murder convictions — arguing there is no evidence of future dangerousness on the part of Giesbrecht. (File photo)

A judge has reserved his decision regarding final sentencing for Albert Giesbrecht until Dec. 9, 2019.

At a Oct. 11 sentencing hearing for Albert Giesbrecht Justice David Crossin announced he would deliver his verdict at this date.

A B.C. Supreme Court justice has found Albert Giesbrecht guilty of the May 18, 2017 second-degree murder of Raymond Bishop on May 24.

READ MORE: Giesbrecht found guilty of second-degree murder

The charge carries with it a mandatory life sentence and minimum parole ineligibility of ten years

The Crown is asking for 12 to 15 years of parole ineligibility. They are specifically asking for the sentence to be on the upper end of this scale, arguing aggrivating circumstances on the part of Giesbrecht.

The defense is asking for 10 years of parole ineligibility — the minimum for second-degree murder convictions — arguing there is no evidence of future dangerousness on the part of Giesbrecht

During the six-week trial, which took place over three sessions between January and March, the Crown painted a picture of an abusive man consumed by bitterness and jealousy over his divorce from his ex-wife Susan Giesbrecht.

READ MORE: Giesbrecht murder trial concludes

On the morning of May 18, 2017, the prosecution said, Giesbrecht took the ferry from Burns Lake to Southside with the intent of criminally harrassing Susan and/or Bishop. According to the Crown’s theory, in pursuit of that “unlawful object” a confrontation between the two men ensued and Giesbrecht shot Bishop with a 30-30 rifle.

The defence did not dispute that Bishop died by Giesbrecht’s hand, but presented an alternate theory that the firearm discharged accidentally when Bishop attacked Giesbrecht. Terry La Liberte, Giesbrecht’s attorney, said that was just one possible scenario that was just as plausible a theory and as such the Crown’s evidence did not rise to the level of beyond a reasonable doubt required to prove murder.

This is a developing story, details to follow.