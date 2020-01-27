Jonathan Dieleman announces his retirement from competitive swimming

The Bulkey Valley paralympic swimmer made the announcement early Monday morning.

Jonathan Dieleman, paralympic swimmer, and Kenny Thompson, operations manager of Monster Industries. (Ann Marie Hak photo)

After making a splash in the Canadian paralympic swimming world, Jonathan Dieleman is hanging up his wetsuit.

The local paralympic swimmer made the announcement Monday morning on social media.

“It has been a long and hard decision to come to but ultimately came down to what was best for my mental health and financial situation,” said Dieleman in the post.

“I can honestly say that I have felt much better over the last couple months of not worrying about how my performance was going to be this spring. I want to say thank you to everyone that has supported me over the last five years of being on the national team.”

Dieleman recently set a number of records for his class in 2018, including a record in the 100-metre breaststroke and the 200-metre breaststroke.

READ MORE: Dieleman smashes national swim record

Previously he had hopes of reaching the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the post Dieleman said the experience of getting to compete on the international stage was an experience he will never forget.

“I never would have thought in my life that I would have made it to the Paralympic games and Rio 2016 was one of the coolest experiences I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

For the immediate future, Dieleman said he is looking forward to spending time at home and travelling with his girlfriend.

He ended the post by thanking Swimming Canada and Team Canada.

Speaking to The Interior News, Dieleman’s coach Tom Best noted despite getting into swimming at a relatively older age compared to others competing on the international stage that the Bulkley Valley paralympian has seen a great amount of success in his competitive career.

Dieleman won a silver medal at the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto — a Canadian record. He would go on to beat that very same record twice more in 2016. In that same year he would finish fifth in the 50-metre breaststroke at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

“If he was ten years younger, then that’s a little different,” said Best.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient

Just Posted

Jonathan Dieleman announces his retirement from competitive swimming

The Bulkey Valley paralympic swimmer made the announcement early Monday morning.

Witset chosen for housing innovation funding program

Proposal to build healing lodge for at-risk youth one of four selected in B.C.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and hereditary chiefs agree to future meeting

Scott Fraser was in Smithers on Jan. 22 and spoke with Office of the Wet’suwet’en representatives

Unist’ot’en Camp say RCMP have changed 27 kilometre roadblock rules

Footage shows RCMP telling an unidentified lawyer they can’t re-enter the checkpoint

B.C. Indigenous communities receive funding for hands-on trades training

Nuxalk, Witset, Penticton Indian Band, TRU Williams Lake, and Camosun College among beneficiaries

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its ‘arrest’

Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient

Both arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star who won five championships

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

Most Read