Police seek public help in finding suspect wanted in Prince George indecent act

Suspect is known to travel the region extensively

Joseph Neil Johnny is wanted by RCMP for an alleged crime in Prince George. There is a warrant for his arrest on one count of indecent act in a public place. (Composite sketch courtesy RCMP)

Mounties are appealing to the public to help find a suspect, wanted in an alleged indecent act, who is known to spend time in the north.

Police are looking for Joseph Neil Johnny for an incident in Prince George this summer. A composite sketch has identified him as a suspect.

“On June 13, 2023 Prince George RCMP reached out to the public with a composite sketch of a man who was the suspect in an indecent act investigation,” said Prince George Mounties’ spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. “Thanks to the number of tips received from the public, the man was identified as 50-year-old Joseph Neil Johnny. Police officers have been searching for Mr. Johnny since an identification was made in the summer.”

Johnny is known to travel extensively through the north. Police have found him difficult to locate.

“We are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating this man,” said Cooper.

There is currently an unendorsed warrant issued for Joseph Neil Johnny for one count of indecent act in a public place.

Police said Johnny is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you locate him, have any information about his whereabouts, or suspect you know where he might be, contact your local police immediately. The Prince George RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

You can pass on information anonymously to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery

of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward without revealing your identity.

