It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

Voters in Saanich North and the Islands, here lining up outside Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on the first day of advanced voting, are among the provincial leaders in getting in their votes early, with some 20 per cent (10,174) of eligible voters have already cast their ballots. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

FULL STIKINE ELECTION COVERAGE

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

STIKINE POLLING LOCATIONS:

Smithers

District Electoral Office, 1330 Main Street, Smithers, Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Elementary School, 4054 Broadway Ave., Smithers, Opern 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Glenwood Community Hall, 13804 Telkwa High Road, Smithers, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paul Lychak Evelyn Community Hall, 10162 Engman Rd., Smithers, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Telkwa

Telkwa Community Hall, 1380 Birch St., Telkwa, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round Lake Hall, 13706 Round Lake Rd., Telkwa, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Witset

Moricetown Multiplex – Mini Feast Room, 205 Beaver Rd, Witset, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gitsegukla

United Church of Gitsegukla, 190 Cascade St. Gitsegukla 1, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hazeltons

New Hazelton Community Centre, 4633 10th Ave., New Hazelton, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Rocher Church, 2060 Broadway Ave., South Hazelton, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gitksan Wet’suwet’en Education Society, 4125 River Rd., Hazelton, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kitwanga

Kitwanga Curling Club, 2754 Mill Rd., Kitwanga, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gitwangak Community Centre, 216 Kitwanga West Rd., Kitwanga, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Glen Vowell

Sik-E-Dakh Community Hall, 8500 Sik-E-Dakh Rd., Glen Vowell, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gitanyow

Gitanyow Independent School, 110 Fourth Ave., Gitanyow, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kispiox

Kispiox Community Hall, 1296 Lax Seel St., Kispiox, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kispiox Valley Community Centre, 2489 Kispiox Valley Rd., Kispiox, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stewart

King Edward Hotel, 405 5th Ave., Stewart, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Iskut

Iskut Band Office, 35 Iskut Village Rd., Iskut, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Telegraph Creek

Telegraph Creek Community Hall, 15 Sawtooth Rd., Telegraph Creek, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dease Lake

Dease Lake Community Hall, 2102 1st Ave., Dease Lake, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dease River Band Office, 7 Good Hope Lake Band Rd., Good Hope Lake, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lower Post

Denetia Elementary School, J St., Lower Post, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atlin

Atlin Recreation Centre, Sinclair Ave., Atlin, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates running in the riding:

Nathan Cullen, BC NDP

Darcy Repen, Rural BC Party

Gordon Sebastian, BC Liberals

Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage Party of BC

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

